Microsoft rolls back update that may have caused the outage

Microsoft on Wednesday said its services, including MS Teams, Outlook, Azure, and Microsoft 365, have been affected. To curb the global outage, the tech giant said it has rolled back a recent update that may have led to the outage.
The company did not reveal the number of users who have been affected by the outage but according to an online tool, Downdetector, close to 4,000 users were hit in India.
Microsoft, an hour after the reports of the outage, tweeted that the company is working on rolling back a recent update that potentially could have affected the services.
We've rolled back a network change that we believe is causing impact. We're monitoring the service as the rollback takes effect.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) https://twitter.com/
