Microsoft rolls back update that may have caused the outage

Microsoft on Wednesday said its services, including MS Teams, Outlook, Azure, and Microsoft 365, have been affected. To curb the global outage, the tech giant said it has rolled back a recent update that may have led to the outage.

The company did not reveal the number of users who have been affected by the outage but according to an online tool, Downdetector, close to 4,000 users were hit in India.



Microsoft, an hour after the reports of the outage, tweeted that the company is working on rolling back a recent update that potentially could have affected the services.





We've rolled back a network change that we believe is causing impact. We're monitoring the service as the rollback takes effect. https://twitter.com/ MSFT365Status/status/ 1618178407316987905?ref_src= twsrc%5Etfw">January 25, 2023

The outages were reported in different parts of the world like Australia, Japan, Britain, and the United Arab Emirates. Microsoft's cloud unit Azure also tweeted about the networking issue and said that a subset of users were experiencing problems with the platform.During the outage, users were unable to access mail on outlook and exchange messages on the Teams app. Additionally, Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive for Business were also down.Many users took to Twitter to begin a meme fest with the hashtags - #MicrosoftTeams and #MSFT.Over 280 million people around the world use Microsoft Teams for professional meetings and calls are made using the service. At the time of publishing this story, approximately two hours after the outage started, Microsoft Outlook still remains unavailable for many.

