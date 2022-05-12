Motorola Edge 30 India launch today: Expected Price, specifications and more

Motorola is all set to unveil its slimmest phone in India today. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be launched in India. The smartphone is being touted as "world's lightest and slimmest phone". Not only does it look great, the Motorola Edge 30 comes with an interesting set of specifications including 144Hz pOLED display, India's first Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, 50-megapixel quad-function camera and a 4,020 mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging support.

The Motorola Edge 30 is a successor to the Motorola Edge 20, which was launched last year. It is a trimmed down version of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which was launched as the company's flagship phone a couple of months ago. The Edge 30 Pro is the cheapest flagship phone to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The device was priced at Rs 45,999.

Let us have a look at the expected price and specifications of the Motorola Edge 30.

Motorola Edge 30: Price in India

Motorola Edge 30 is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Motorola Edge 30 will be priced at Rs. 27,999 in India for the 6GB variant. However, as a part of an introductory offer, Motorola would provide a discount of Rs 2000 on HDFC card purchases. This would bring the price of the device down to Rs 25,999. The offer will last for a limited period of time only.

Motorola Edge 30: Specifications

\Motorola Edge 30 will come with a lot of firsts. The smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display that supports up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display will come with support for HDR 10+. The Motorola Edge 30 is powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, Motorola Edge 30 features a 50-megapixel quad function camera which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel sensor that doubles as a macro sensor and an ultra-wide sensor, and then there is a depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.The Motorola Edge 30 houses a 4020 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.