Motorola Moto E22s is launching in India on October 17: Check expected specifications

Motorola is set to launch yet another budget smartphone in India, Moto E22s. Just last week, the company unveiled its Moto E32 device and now it has announced the launch of this device via its official Twitter handle. This is a 4G phone and is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 bracket, considering Motorola announced the Moto E32 for Rs 10,499. The new smartphone will be on sale via Flipkart. Here's everything you need to know.

This device is already available in the European market, so we know what could be the possible specifications. The Moto E22s could come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that will operate at HD+ resolution. The panel supports a 90Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset will likely feature a punch-hole display design, which we have been seeing on many Android phones. At the back, we will get to see a dual camera setup and there won't any camera module, which is something that renders have suggested.

It will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, which could be backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There will reportedly be an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device might ship with Android 12 out of the box.

In terms of optics, the upcoming Moto E22s could pack two cameras at the back, including a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, we may get to see an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The 4G phone is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock for biometric authentication.

It could sport a 5,000mAh battery, but the company might only offer support for 10W charging, which will take a lot of time to top up the battery unit. The rest of the details are currently unknown. Looking at the leaked specifications, it seems that the Moto E22s will be priced in India under Rs 10,000.