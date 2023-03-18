Motorola Razr+ to come with big display, small battery, new leak reveals

After Samsung, Oppo, Motorola is all set to reveal its next foldable phone. Motorola had previously refreshed the Razr series last year with the launch of the Motorola Razr 2022. Now the Lenovo-owned company is said to make a comeback in the foldable smartphone market with the Motorola+, as per leaks, it will carry the "Razr plus" moniker instead of Razr. The leak also reveals that the smartphone feature a large secondary display. However, it may come with a huge battery. The device is expected to be called the Motorola Razr+ and have a model number of XT2321.

An image of the upcoming Motorola Razr+ has surfaced on the Internet. The latest leak suggests that the new foldable device could come with a 2.7-inch external display and a 2,850mAh battery. However, the most recent image of the phone reveals that it may feature a dual-color rear panel and a dual rear camera system.

The rumours has it that Motorola may use the Razr+ moniker for the new phone rather than the Razr brand name. Despite the fact that the company has not confirmed any official details regarding the phone, some tech experts believe that the new device will be an upgrade from its predecessor.

To recall, Motorola released the Moto Razr 2022 in China last year, boasting a foldable OLED display of 6.7 inches and a smaller outer OLED cover display of 2.7 inches. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and comes with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor dual rear camera setup. The Moto Razr 2022 has a 32-megapixel front camera and a 3,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Motorola's CEO Yuanqing Yang hinted during the Mobile World Congress 2023 in February that the company was preparing to release the new edition of Razr foldable smartphones "very soon," but an official release date has not been announced. However, reports suggest that the Razr+ may be available in June.

The launch of the Motorola Razr+ is expected to be a significant event, as the device will build on the popularity of its predecessor. However, this time the Razr Plus will face stiff competition from not only Samsung but also other brands including Oppo. OnePlus too had teased the prototype of its foldable phone and then we can expect Google to launch a foldable Pixel phone soon but that might take some time.