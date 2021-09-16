Motorola's latest budget smartphone Moto E20 with Android 11 Go launched: Price, specifications

Motorola's latest budget offering Moto E20 has been launched. After series of leaks and reports, Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 20 in the budget category. The smartphone has been launched in Europe at an affordable price. The Moto E20 comes with Android 11 Go, a large display and a 13-megapixel primary camera. Earlier in August, noted tipster Evan Blass had shared the renders of the Moto E20.

Almost all Motorola budget phones are launched in India but the company has not revealed whether the phone will be launched in India. As far as the budget phones are concerned, Motorola had launched the Moto G10, Moto G9 Power, Moto E7 and more in India. Motorola is also expected to be working on the Moto E30, which is also expected to be launched in the budget category.

Moto E20: Price and availability

Moto E20 has been launched in Europe at 999 Brazilian Real (roughly Rs 13,900) for the single 2GB and 32GB variant. For now, the smartphone will only be available in European countries. The smartphone will go on sale in Europe next month. It has been launched with two different colour options including Blue and Gray colour options. Motorola has not announced whether the smartphone will be launched in India or not. But if it does, the India price would be cheaper than the European price.

Moto E20: Specifications

Moto E20 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with waterdrop notch on the front to accommodate the selfie camera. The display comes with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The smartphone is powered by an Unisoc T606 processor clocked at 1.6GHz and coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The storage can be expandable using a microSD card.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup on the rear. The camera comprises of a 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. The smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery, that supports 10W fast charging.