Netflix Basic with Ads subscription will launch on November 3: Price and other details

Netflix will finally launch its Basic with Ads subscription on November 3, which is tomorrow. This will be the company's lower-priced ad-supported plan that comes with support for 720p or HD video quality. It will cost users $6.99 (around Rs 578) per month. This won't likely be the price in India if and when it launches in the country. We will talk about it in a bit.

Netflix has confirmed that users' current plans won't be impacted by the addition of the new Basic with ad plan. The company already has a Basic pack, but this one is free from ads and people get to enjoy all the content without any disruption. There are also Standard and Premium subscriptions with premium price tags.

So, what is the difference between Basic and the new Ad plan? Netflix says most of the things stay the same and users will only see 4 to 5 minutes of ads (average) per hour. The platform also asserted that people will get 15 or 30 seconds ads before any show or movie. The new plan won't give the ability to download titles and a limited number of movies/TV shows won't initially be available due to licensing restrictions, according to Netflix.

The company has confirmed that only a few countries will initially get the latest plan. These include Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US.

Netflix Basic with Ads subscription: When will it come to India?

Netflix is currently launching this new subscription in only 12 countries and the list doesn't include India. But, the official blog of Netflix says that the plan will be expanded to more countries over time. So, there are chances that Indians may get to see this Netflix Basic with Ads subscription in the future.

What could be the cost in India?

Well, there are no official details on this. But, the company is expected to launch this plan for less than current ones. The Netflix Mobile subscription is currently the cheapest from the company and it is priced at Rs 149. If Netflix is planning to introduce the Basic with Ads plan in India too, then it could cost less than this, considering this one will have ads too.