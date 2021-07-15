Netflix rolls out two new features for kids, will display shows based on what they like

Netflix offers a genre called Kids TV shows especially for children. The streaming giant is now rolling out two kid-friendly features for kids to help families connect around their favourite series and films or discover their next favourite. The first feature is Kids Recap Email that will send the kid's parents bi-weekly kids recap emails to give parents a better understanding of their child's preferences. It will also send new ways to engage those interests, like recommendations based on the child's favourite shows and movies, printable colouring sheets and activities inspired by kid's favourite characters, top themes or topics charts that show the types of programs their child enjoys most and tips for how to use our Kids features on Netflix.

Another feature that Netflix is rolling out is the Kids Top 10 row that will help a child discover a show based on his or her preference. The Kids Top 10 rows will feature the most popular children's content -- including shows and movies along with a maturity rating -- and will be updated daily. The Kids Recap Email will roll out globally to all members who have one active kids profile set up on their account, and Kids Top 10 will roll out across devices (except AppleTV) in 93 countries.

Netflix notes that the feature aims to create a unique collection of best-in-class stories to choose from -- and make sure every child and family gets to see themselves reflected on screen. The Kids Top 10 will help kids, pre-teenagers, and parents see what's popular when deciding what to watch -- especially when together as a family.

Popular Kids movies, series, and specials that make this list will have a red "Top 10" badge wherever they appear in Kids profiles on Netflix -- across all devices. Users can find the Top 10 list on their kids homepage or in the 'New & Popular' section within the menu bar.

"Shows and movies are an important way for kids to connect with the world -- helping to teach them about new places, create bonds with family or friends and understand other perspectives. So we're launching two new features to help families connect around their favorite series and films or discover their next favorite," Netflix's Director of Product Innovation, Jennifer Nieva, said in a blog post. "We've seen how Top 10 rows help our members find something to watch, and helping families make the best decisions has always been important to us. That's why we offer a wide variety of safe (and fun!) tools for younger viewers like kids profiles, custom ratings and profile locks. Whether it's reciting your favourite lines with your friends or sharing a laugh during family movie night, seeing what's popular can help kids and families find something to watch and bring them closer together," she added.