New Pixel phone codenamed Pipit spotted on Geekbench, hinted to be the first ever foldable phone by Google

Google has long been hinted to join the list of smartphone makers aiming for a foldable device. The company was first speculated to come up with one in 2021. As things stand, the year has gone by and we still have no official word on the device as yet. A new round of speculations is now catching on, hinting that we may finally see the foldable Google phone in 2022.

The rumours arise from a recent report that has spotted a new Google device on Geekbench. The device is codenamed Pipit and has now received its Geekbench score, hinting at its arrival on the markets soon. Though there is no mention in the Geekbench listing of the phone being a foldable device, a report by MySmartPrice speculates it to be the much-awaited Google Pixel Fold.

Of course, that is not the official name of the foldable phone by Google, if there ever is one. Though it is one that has been repeatedly hinted at. The new listing now shares more details on what to expect if or when Google enters the foldable smartphone segment.

The Geekbench 4 listing shows that the Google Pipit features an octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz and a base clock speed of 1.8GHz.There is also a Mali G78 GPU, hinting at the processor being Google's new Tensor chipset.

In addition, the Geekbench listing shows that the foldable phone by Google will carry 12GB RAM under the hood and will run Android 12 out-of-the-box. However, Google has already announced its dedicated operating system for foldables, by the name of Android 12L, and there is a chance that the foldable Pixel comes with the same and not the pure Android 12.

No more details have been shared in the listing as of now. Though the high-end specifications do suggest that the upcoming Pixel phone may come as a flagship device by the tech major. Even though nothing has officially been confirmed as of now, the prospect of a foldable smartphone from the house of Google is one that many Android fans are already excited about.

In November last year, reports hinted that Google may have dropped its plans for the Pixel Fold, as it was claimed that Google cancelled orders of its parts with its suppliers. The report by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) further shared that the company is not interested in the segment on account of it being too niche and already having strong competitors.

The new Geekbench listing is a pick-me-up after the damper on expectations from Google. Just when its plans for a foldable phone come to fruition remains to be seen.