NFT Bay with 18 TB of pirated NFTs debuts, gets 1.2 million visits in a day

A new website called NFT Bay has debuted with around 18 TB of pirated NFTs that can be downloaded via the visitor's torrent client of choice. As the name suggests, the website is a replica of the infamous movie piracy website The Pirate Bay and has a huge database of the NFTs on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. It allows the visitors to torrent an entire blockchain's worth of NFTs.

An NFT is a digital asset that exists on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers. The blockchain serves as a public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the NFT's authenticity and who owns it. While anyone can view the NFT, only the buyer has the status of being the official owner.

The website once again triggers the debate around the possible value of these NFTs. The non-fungible tokens or NFTs are pieces of digital art that can include anything from a portrait to the World Wide Web's source code. It uses the same blockchain technology as cryptocurrency transactions. It allows the artists to get the best amount for their work and the buyer has proof they own the NFT.

Now, the problem is that at the end of the day, you are just buying a file - can be a GIF, JPEG or anything else. In some cases, his file might be available online and can be downloaded with just one click. With NFT Bay, people won't even have to do the right-clicking themselves. They can simply torrent any NFT they want directly from the NFT Bay. The website stores around 17.8 TB of NFTs.

NFT Bay creator Geoffrey Huntley explains in the site's description - "As web2.0 webhosts are known to go offline (404 errors) this handy torrent contains all of the NFT's [sic] so that future generations can study this generations [sic] tulip mania and collectively go... 'WTF? We destroyed our planet for THIS?!'"

The website was created only 10 hours ago and has received a total of 1.2 million visits since then.