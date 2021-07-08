Nintendo Switch OLED price in India may be around Rs 35,000, same as original Switch cost

Nintendo Switch OLED release in the US is slated for October 8 for $349.99. While the new Switch version is not exactly the successor everyone was anticipating, there is going to be huge interest in the Switch OLED. People in India are also showing interest, but they have been let down by Nintendo so far. Nintendo does not sell Switch consoles in India officially, which is why buyers have to rely on importers and the grey market. And if that is how the new console is going to be available in India, the Switch OLED price may be around Rs 35,000.

Per a report by The Mako Reactor, a Japanese portal for gaming news, the price of the Nintendo Switch OLED in India is going to be around the same as the cost of the original Switch. The original Switch without the OLED display costs between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 in India. We are looking at a Rs 35,000 - Rs 40,000 range for the Nintendo Switch OLED in India. If we convert the US prices, the Nintendo Switch OLED costs around Rs 26,000, while the original Switch price should be Rs 22,430.

The Rs 35,000 - Rs 40,000 price may actually be true if we believe IGN India, which claims to have verified them with grey market outlets and parallel importers in India. The price of the Switch OLED, however, would be subject to fluctuations in the Indian Rupee versus the currency of the country of imports.

The Nintendo Switch OLED release in India may also happen in October, around the same time when it is slated to hit the shelves in the US and other countries. That is good news for people waiting for the new Switch. According to IGN India, a similar release could be possible because the stocks of Nintendo Switch OLED are ready to reach India from the Middle East, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Some importers from India told IGN India that they do not usually have to pay the MRP of the Switch because they buy it in bulk. Because of a 5 - 10 per cent discount and an unchanged shipping cost, the Switch OLED might as well go for around Rs 35,000.

The market for the Nintendo Switch is bigger than that of the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and the Sony PlayStation 4, according to IGN India. By March 2021, Nintendo Switch had sold close to 1,00,000 units and it was bigger than the total sales of the gaming consoles from Sony and Microsoft in 2020. The lifetime to date sales of Nintendo Switch in India, according to the data in 2019, stood at 55,000 to 60,000 units. The major factor that drove such impressive sales for the Switch, even though Nintendo has no presence here, is the Amazon stock. Amazon directly sells the Nintendo Switch in India, and at a price of around Rs 26,000. It even hit a low of Rs 24,000 for a brief time. These prices are very much in line with the US price of the Nintendo Switch, and people were happy buying it despite knowing Nintendo would not support their units officially.

Nintendo has not said anything about expanding to India anytime soon. The reason behind the reluctance is the government's BIS policies that the company deems unfit for its business. And that is kind of odd because Microsoft and Sony happily complied with them to sell their consoles in India.