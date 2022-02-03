Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch with Bluetooth calling, built-in games launched in India

Noise has launched its first-ever smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature.The home-grown wearables company has launched the Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch with a host of new features. The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz comes with a 24×7 heart rate monitor, blood oxygen tracker, support for a voice assistant along with various sports mode. This is the first ever smartwatch by Noise that comes with voice calling support. The feature would let users make and disconnect calls straight from their wrist.

Announcing the smartwatch, Noise posted on its Twitter handle, "From making calls, playing music, checking the weather, get everything done from your smartwatch.Check out Noise's first-ever calling smartwatch, #ColorFitIconBuzz ft. voice assistance, built-in games & more. Buy now at just Rs 3,499. It is available at Amazon, Flipkart & gonoise."

Noise had launched a series of smartwatches in India including the Evolve 2, Caliber and Ultra 2 recently. The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz is the company's latest addition to the portfolio. So let us have a look at the price, specifications of the smartwatch.

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch: Price and availability

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz is priced at Rs 4,999 in India. However, the company is selling the smartwatch at a discounted rate. The watch is being sold for Rs 3499 but that as an introductory offer and the deal would end soon. The smartwatch is offered in colours including Jet Black, Midnight Gold, Olive Gold, and Silver Grey. The watch is available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart and the official website.

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch: Specifications

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch features a 1.69-inch TFT display with a resolution of a 240×280 pixel resolution. The watch comes with support for Bluetooth callings, which would let users make calls straight from their wrist. The watch also supports Google Assistant and Siri. The watch is equipped with various health trackers including and a 24×7 heart rate monitor, blood oxygen tracker.