Noise launches ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch with price under Rs 5000 

Noise launches a new flagship smartwatch, ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha, featuring calling, AMOLED display, UI navigation. Priced under Rs 5000, the smartwatch will go on sale soon.

  • Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch launched in India. 
  • The flagship smartwatch features an AMOLED display with a functional crown. 
  • Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha will go on sale starting December 28.  

Noise has launched another calling smartwatch in India under its flagship series Noise ColorFit Pro series. Priced under Rs 5,000 the new ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch is the latest wearable from the brand featuring a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a functional digital crown for fast and efficient navigation.

The new Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha comes with a bunch of health and wellness features along 100 sports modes and over 150 cloud-based watch faces. The smartwatch also includes touch to wake and palm control to run off the display features.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha price and availability

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha is priced at Rs 3,799 in India. The sale of the smartwatch will start from December 28 on Noise's official site and e-commerce site Amazon. The smartwatch will be available for sale in five colour options- black, pink, blue, wine and teal.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha specification

The new Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha is equipped with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass. The smartwatch also features smart touch control with TAP to wake and Palm control to turn off display.

The ColorFit 4 Alpha sports a digital crown for UI navigation with an aluminium alloy frame. It also features IP68 water and dust resistance. The company promises that the new Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha will offer seven days battery life on single charge and comes with InstaCharge feature for fast charging.

For connectivity, the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 is equipped with Tru Sync technology and comes with single chip Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless device pairing. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 also offers a Bluetooth calling feature with inbuilt speakers and microphone. The smartwatch is said to offer a calling range of 18 m which is claimed to be higher than other smartwatches available in the market.

As for inbuilt health features, the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 offers an array of wellness features under Noise Health Suite. The features include heart rate, activity level, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice and female cycle tracker.

Published on: Dec 20, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
Posted by: BT Siteadmin, Dec 20, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

