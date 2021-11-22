Noise unveils Noise X-Fit 1 with 10-day battery life and 15 sports modes, price starts at Rs 2999

The Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch was unveiled in India on Monday. The smartwatch is available for pre-order on Amazon India for a special launch price at Rs 2999 and for Rs 5999 on Noise website. It will be available for sale starting November 26. The smartwatch sports a rectangular, single side button, and a silicone strap. It features a metallic finish and is yet light in weight at 30 grams. It also has a SpO2 to track oxygen wells. It also claims to have a battery life of 10 days, and houses a 210mAh battery and is splash and sweat resistant with an IP68 rating.

The Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch features a 1.52-inch IPS TruView display and has a 86 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 360x400 pixels resolution, with 354ppi pixel density. The smartwatch's silicone strap comes with a traditional buckle closure and is said to have a 9mm thin metal finish. The smartwatch is capable of monitoring SpO2 blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep patterns, and stress levels. It has over 100 customisable and cloud-based watch faces. The smartwatch also has a Quick reply and a smart DND features.

Earlier this year, the NoiseFit Core was launched in India for Rs 2999. It is available in two colour options including black and silver. The Noise Core smartwatch features a round 1.28-inch TFT display with a resolution of 240x240 pixels. The watch has a zinc alloy metal body with a single crown button on the right side of the dial. From the looks of it, the watch has thin bezels. It comes with health sensors including the heart rate monitor, sleep monitor and comes with 13 sports modes. It is IP68 rated for sweat and water resistance. The smartwatch houses a 285mAh battery. The company claims that can go on for up to 7 days on a single charge and 30 days on standby. The watch can be paired with Android devices running Android 7 or iOS 9.0 and above.