NoiseFit Crew smartwatch launched with Bluetooth calling, priced under Rs 1500

India's homegrown smart wearable brand Noise has launched yet another Bluetooth-calling-enabled smartwatch portfolio. The company's newly launched NoiseFit Crew sports a round dial calling smartwatch with advanced calling and fitness features offering more than 100 cloud-based watch features.

Commenting on the launch of the new NoiseFit Crew, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "We believe in having a product for every use case. Aiming to cater to the dynamic needs of the young hustlers, our endeavour with each launch is to curate feature-rich products that add meaningful upgrades to users' lifestyle. The NoiseFit crew fits the bill with its distinctive display and advanced calling experience packed in a premium design."

NoiseFit Crew price and availability

NoiseFit Crew is priced at Rs 1,499 in India and is available for purchase in 5 colours: Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Silver Grey, Forest Green, and Rose Pink. Buyers can buy the round dial calling smartwatch on gonoise.com or the e-commerce site Flipkart.

NoiseFit Crew specification

The new NoiseFit Crew comes with a 1.38-inch TFT round display with 500 nits of brightness and 240x240- pixel resolution. The watch has a non-AMOLED display with a metallic finish on the case. It is further equipped with Tru Sync technology and comes with single-chip Bluetooth v5.3 for seamless device pairing.

To support Bluetooth calling support, the NoiseFit Crew also has in-built speakers and microphone and Noise Buzz, through which users can access the dial pad on the screen or call from the watch directly. The watch can provide access to recent calls and saves up to 10 contacts on the watch's memory.

The NoiseFit Crew is also water and dust resistant with IP IP68 rating. Noise further promises that the new NoiseFit Crew offers up to seven days of battery life. For charging, the smartwatch comes with a magnetic charger. The smartwatch is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones.

For fitness and health tracking, the NoiseFit Crew comes with an inbuilt Noise Health Suite which tracks vitals such as SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleeping and breathing patterns, and activity levels. The watch also includes female cycle tracking, 122 sports modes, and 100+ watch faces for overall health monitoring and customised style.