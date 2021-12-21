Nokia 2760 Flip 4G goes official, brings back familiar flip phone design

While most smartphone manufacturers have moved to the Android ecosystem, Nokia remains one of those who are still making feature phones. Following on that, Nokia is gearing up for the launch of its next feature phone, which actually has a flip design. The Nokia 2760 Flip 4G device has been listed on Tracfone ahead of the purported launch. Plenty of details have been revealed by this listing, along with the design.

On the website, the Nokia 2760 appears with a model number N139DL. The device has an IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 240x320 pixels. It runs Kai OS 3.0 and sports a 5-megapixel camera. The Nokia 2760 Flip 4G is equipped with a 1,450mAh battery, which claims to offer 6.8 hours of battery life. Along with that, it has a standby time of up to 14 days. As the name suggests, it is 4G capable as well.

The Nokia 2760 Flip 4G has a clamshell design that flips open vertically. It appears in black colour in the picture, but it's possible that Nokia reveals multiple colours at the time of the launch. The Tracfone listing, which is still live, states that the smartphone measures 4.33 x 2.28 x 0.76 inches while weighing around 137 grams.



The Nokia 2760 Flip 4G has a small rectangular display that is surrounded by huge bezels. At the top of the display, there lies an earpiece. There's a traditional keyboard on the bottom half of the device.

The storage details are not listed on the website. However, it does reveal that storage is expandable up to 32GB with micro-SD. Connectivity options of Nokia 2760 Flip 4G include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS. Other than that, the device offers an MP3 player, multi-media messaging and email support.



Before this, the smartphone was spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. Thus, it wouldn't be unfair to say that that is around the corner. Nokia hasn't made any announcement for the launch yet, so we will probably have to wait for the same.