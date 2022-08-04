Nokia completes testing of 4G-based signalling system for Delhi-Meerut rapid transit system

Telecom gear maker Nokia on Thursday said it has completed testing of voice and data call over the world's first 4.9G private wireless network to be deployed along the proposed Delhi-Meerut rapid transit system.

The network will support the ETCS Level 2 signalling for phase 1 of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between Delhi and Meerut, it said.

The European Train Control System (ETCS) can take control of the transport system in case the speed of the vehicle exceeds the permissible limit.

ETCS Level 2 based system allows trains to report their precise location in real-time, which will further help in sending alerts to commuters by sharing the trains' exact location and reduce the waiting time at the train stations.

The project, covering an 82-kilometre rail route with 25 stations between Delhi and Meerut, will be implemented in four stages and is expected to be completed by 2025.

Nokia has partnered with Alstom for implementing the private network on RRTS.

''We are pleased to work with Nokia on this exciting project for NCRTC to provide high-speed connectivity between New Delhi and Meerut. The initiative will significantly transform the region by opening new opportunities for citizens while providing a sustainable and safer travel option for them,'' Alstom India signalling director Thameem Kamaldeen said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, Nokia will provide Nokia Evolved Packet Core (EPC), Compact Mobile Unit (CMU), network services platform, installation and commissioning services, and integration services.

Nokia will also deliver an Operation Control Centre (OCC) and Back-up Control Centre (BCC) for seamless operations of the system, according to the statement.

''We have worked closely with major railway operators to bring the benefits of private LTE connectivity and pave the way for the adoption and deployment of the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS). ''As India's trusted telecom vendor, we are thrilled to partner with NCRTC for the deployment of a high-speed LTE network between Meerut and New Delhi and are looking forward to building a world's first for NCRTC,'' said Kamal Ballout, Nokia head of enterprise solutions CHIMEA (China, India, Middle East and Africa).