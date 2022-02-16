Nokia G11, Go Earbuds 2 Pro, and Go Earbuds 2+ launched, but Indian buyers will have to wait

Nokia recently launched the G21 smartphone as the successor to the G20. It did not stop just there. HMD, which owns the brand, has launched the Nokia G11 smartphone and two new truly wireless earbuds, Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Go Earbuds 2 Pro. The new products have been launched in different markets, and they do not include India, so if you have an interest in buying any of them, you might have to wait.

Nokia G11 price and specifications

The Nokia G11 is a low-end phone that succeeds the Nokia G10. Its specifications include a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Unisoc T606 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with up to 512GB expansion via a microSD card, a triple camera system on the back including a 13-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a 5050mAh battery with 18W charging, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It costs AED 499, which is roughly Rs 10,200. The phone will become available in the UAE in March in Charcoal and Ice colours.

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro price and specifications

The Go Earbuds 2+ and Earbuds 2 Pro are both TWS earbuds with very little difference. The design of the earbuds is only slightly different. Both support Bluetooth 5.2 and Fast Pair support. Inside the earbuds are 10mm audio drivers that should be able to belt out the bass in audio. The earbuds do not have active noise cancellation, but there is environmental noise cancellation (ENC). Both the Go Earbuds 2+ and Go Earbuds 2 Pro have IPX4 water and dust resistance, so they can easily be your workout buddies. Battery-wise, both earbuds can offer 24 hours of playtime.

The Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ costs $39.99 (roughly Rs 3,000), while the Go Earbuds 2 Pro is priced at $44.99 (roughly Rs 3,400). They both come in black and white colours.

HMD has started off its innings this year quite well. The brand is launching phones more frequently than earlier and focusing on different price segments. And the phones that are arriving finally have standard features that you will easily find on any other phone worth Rs 12,000 or higher. So, it may be safe to assume that this year's HMD's Nokia lineup will be more aggressive, even if it falls short in competing with Chinese rivals effectively.