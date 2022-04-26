Nokia G21 launched in India: Price, key features, everything else you need to know

HMD Global has launched a new budget smartphone in India. The Nokia G21 is the company's latest budget smartphone launched for under Rs 15,000 in India. The Nokia G21 comes as a successor to the Nokia G20 launched last year in India.

The budget Android smartphone has received some upgrades in terms of hardware. The device features a 90Hz display and also comes with faster charging support. Here's a look at the Nokia G21 specifications, features and price in India.

Nokia G21 specifications

Display: The Nokia G21 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It has a 90Hz refresh rate support and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen sports a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera.

Processor: Unisoc T606 SoC

RAM: 4GB/ 6GB of RAM

Storage: 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage

Software: Android 11

Rear camera: The Nokia G21 has a triple-camera setup. It has a 50MP main camera sensor along with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Front camera: 8MP front camera

Battery: 5050 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Nokia G21: Top Features

Nokia G21 offers a stock Android user experience. However, the phone boots last year's Android 11 out of the box. Nokia has promised to offer two years of software upgrades and three years of security support.

The G21 has a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 50MP main camera sensor.

The budget smartphone gets support for 18W fast charging. However, the retail unit comes shipped with a 10W charger in the box.

The Nokia G21 is claimed to offer a 3-day battery life on a single charge. It packs a 5050 mAh battery.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Users get up to 128GB of internal storage. There is an option to increase the memory via a microSD card up to 512GB.

Nokia G21 price in India

HMD Global has launched the Nokia G21 in two storage options. The base 4GB RAM option comes with 64GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 12,999. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 14,999. The phone comes in two colours Nordic Blue and Dusk.