Nokia G21 launched in India: Price, key features, everything else you need to know

HMD Global has launched a new budget smartphone in India. The Nokia G21 is the company's latest budget smartphone launched for under Rs 15,000 in India. The Nokia G21 comes as a successor to the Nokia G20 launched last year in India.
The budget Android smartphone has received some upgrades in terms of hardware. The device features a 90Hz display and also comes with faster charging support. Here's a look at the Nokia G21 specifications, features and price in India.
Display: The Nokia G21 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It has a 90Hz refresh rate support and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen sports a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera.
Processor: Unisoc T606 SoC
RAM: 4GB/ 6GB of RAM
Storage: 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage
Software: Android 11
Rear camera: The Nokia G21 has a triple-camera setup. It has a 50MP main camera sensor along with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.
Front camera: 8MP front camera
Battery: 5050 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
HMD Global has launched the Nokia G21 in two storage options. The base 4GB RAM option comes with 64GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 12,999. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 14,999. The phone comes in two colours Nordic Blue and Dusk.
