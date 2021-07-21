Nokia G50 leaks on shopping website, may launch as top model in HMD's G-series

Nokia G20 recently began selling in India as the company is now pushing its Android phones with a new naming convention to more markets. Although HMD Global, the company that takes care of Nokia's smartphone business, launched as many as six phones back in May, it only chose to launch one from the G-series in India. The X-series, which is the most premium in the line-up, may be coming soon, but HMD is already working to add another member to the G family. A shopping website has now listed the Nokia G50, and in doing that has spoiled HMD's surprise.

According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, HMD is working on a third phone in the G-series after the G10 and the G20. Called the Nokia G50, the phone will pack comparatively more powerful specifications, but there is no information about that at this point. The report mentioned that a UK-based retailer listed the phone's dummy unit and mentioned that it probably would come in a blue colour. The listing had no pictures, which is why it is a bit difficult to tell what this phone would look like, but considering the phone is likely to come under the G-series, it would share the design with the G20 and G10 phones.

The listing on the shopping website also has an EAN -- short for European Article Number -- for the Nokia G50, which means the product is maybe in the process of getting the necessary permissions for sale. This can only mean that the phone may still be days, maybe weeks, away from the launch.

HMD is already rumoured to be working on the Nokia X50 phone, which will be the third phone in the X-series. Rumours are rife that the Nokia X50 will bring features such as a high refresh rate display, 5G, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and maybe a 108-megapixel camera. Since all these specifications are a bit premium, the Nokia X50 is also likely to be costlier than the Nokia X20. Similarly, the speculation is that the Nokia G50 will have better specifications than the Nokia G20. However, there is nothing concrete available in terms of features and specifications that the Nokia G50 is going to come with.

For what it is worth, HMD's Nokia G50 is going to have the power of Android One. What this means for you is that you will get regular Android security updates, as well as Android version upgrades on a priority basis. HMD already promises two years of Android version upgrades to the Nokia G20 and Nokia G10, which is something that will come to the Nokia G50 as and when it is launched.