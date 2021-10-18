Nokia XR20 with ultra-durable rugged body, 5G support launched in India

Nokia XR20 has finally arrived in India right ahead of the Diwali season. The ultra-durable smartphone by HMD Global uses military-grade resilience so that you can use it when you are trekking in a cold place like Manali or a humid beach like that of Chennai. That is because of the ruggedness the Nokia XR20 comes with. It is also HMD's first 5G smartphone in India, so it is future-ready, as well. The Nokia XR20 also comes with Android upgrades for three years, which means the phone is going to remain new - well, sort of - for that long.

The launch of the Nokia XR20 comes right ahead of the release of the James Bond movie No Time To Die. HMD Global forged a partnership with the franchise long back, but because of the pandemic, things got pushed back. HMD Global is now moving ahead with its plans to expand its 5G line-up to more countries, and the Nokia XR20 is the first step towards that. Nokia Mobile now has a good range of 5G phones in Europe, and I am hoping they will come to India, as well.

Nokia XR20 price in India

The Nokia XR20 costs Rs 46,999 for the only memory variant but comes in Ultra Blue and Granite colours. The pre-booking for the Nokia XR20 begins October 20 and ends on October 29, while the sale commences on October 30. To sweeten the deal, HMD is offering the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite and one year of the screen protection plan for free, but you will have to make a pre-booking of the phone for that.

Nokia XR20 specifications

The Nokia XR20 is a rugged phone that comes with MIL-STD-810G compliance. This means this phone is going to survive extreme conditions, so people who live in far-flung areas with adverse climates can go for it. HMD claims the Nokia XR20 can withstand temperatures of as high as 55-degree Celsius and as low as 20-degree Celsius. It can survive drops of 1.8 metres and remain underwater for 1 hour, thanks to its IP68 rating.

Powering the Nokia XR20 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. It uses 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD with a punch-hole design. Talking about the phone's protection, HMD has given no reasons to worry. The display uses the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

Nokia XR20's cameras include a 48-megapixel main sensor on the back. This is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide secondary sensor. Both the cameras use ZEISS optics, so the photos you take are going to look amazing. For selfies, the Nokia XR20 has an 8-megapixel wide camera inside the punch-hole. There are stereo speakers on the Nokia XR20, as well, so it can be a good device to watch movies on. And it will also not run out of juice quickly, thanks to its 4630mAh battery. The phone has 18W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.