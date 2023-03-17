Nothing Ear (2) India price tipped ahead of March 22 launch, here is all we know

The Nothing Ear (2) is all set to launch in India on March 22 and ahead of the launch, several details about the upcoming audio product has been leaked online. The company has also confirmed a few features of the upcoming wireless earbuds. Now, the price of the Nothing Ear (2) has also leaked online. The earphones will be priced under Rs 10,000. Here is everything we know about it.

According to Slashleaks, the Nothing Ear (2) will come with a starting price tag of Rs 9,999 or Rs 10,999 in India. To recall, the Nothing Ear (1) was made available in the country for Rs 6,999. So, if the leaked price turns out to be true, then it means that the company has increased the price of the new generation by around Rs 3,000 or Rs 4,000.

If this really is the case, then there are chances that the Nothing Ear (2) will come with some big upgrades because the price gap is pretty huge between the older and newer version. However, the details for the same are currently unknown. The company has so far confirmed that the wireless earbuds from Nothing will have support for LHDC 5.0, which means that users will be able to enjoy hi-res audio. The TWS earphones are also IP54 rated for protection against dust particles and some water splashes.

If rumours and leaks are to be believed, the Nothing Ear (2) will have support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It is tipped to feature 11.6mm drivers which is something that Ear (1) also ships with. It is being said that the earbuds will be able to survive for up to six hours on a single charge. With the charging case, users will reportedly get up to 36 hours of battery life.

The recent leak suggested that the new version will sport a design similar to the Nothing Ear (1). The renders show that the Nothing Ear (2) will have a compact square case with a semi-transparent design. The case will have a metal hinge to offer better durability, as per a leaked render. It will be offered in a white colour finish. The earbuds have a stick design and feature silicone buds, similar to the previous version.

It is important to note that the features and price of the Nothing Ear (2) will be made official in India on March 22. The above-mentioned details are leaked details and so, users are advised to take these with a pinch of salt.