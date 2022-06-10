Nothing Phone (1) fast charging details surface online ahead of July 12 launch

Nothing Phone (1) launch date was announced earlier this week. The first smartphone from Carl Pei's company will launch globally on July 12. The company has been teasing some key features of its upcoming smartphone ahead of its launch. While most of the specifications are under wraps, a new report has revealed the fast charging details of the Nothing Phone (1).

According to a new 91Mobiles Hindi report, the Nothing Phone (1) will feature support for 45W fast charging technology. The claim is made based on a TUV certification listing, which revealed three Nothing-branded chargers. These chargers have the model numbers C304, C347, and C348. The listing on TUV suggests that the Nothing Phone (1) could come with 45W fast charging support, which is the same as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The company has already confirmed that its smartphone will support wireless charging. There is no official word on the battery life. The word on the web is that the Phone (1) might feature a 4500 mAh battery pack.

There have been a lot of rumours about the device. It is best to take the leaked details with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

Some key Nothing Phone (1) specifications and features have been confirmed. The phone will debut with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It is expected to feature the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The device will also run Android 12 out of the box and have a layer of Nothing OS with a clean, minimal look on top.

The mid-frame of the Phone (1) will be made from recycled aluminium. Nothing has also confirmed that the phone will sport a transparent back. A recent leak claimed that the Phone (1) will sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display. It is likely to feature support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

Details about the camera setup, RAM and storage options remain unknown at the moment. The phone is confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart.