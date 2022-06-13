Nothing Phone (1) first look officially teased, here is what you need to know

Nothing just recently confirmed the launch date of its first smartphone. It now seems that the company has started teasing its upcoming phone. It has officially shared a new promotional poster, which reveals what could be the design of the Nothing Phone (1). Here's everything we know so far about the phone.

While the company hasn't fully revealed the design, the poster does indicate that the Nothing phone (1) has a metal chassis. It is a bit difficult to make out how many cameras this one has. Some of the reports have claimed that the device will arrive with a dual rear camera setup. It will be accompanied by an LED flash. The rear panel also appears to have a set of magnetic connectors. The device will likely be offered in a white colour option. We should have more clarity about the design in the coming days when the company will post more teasers.

The brand has previously indicated that the handset might have a unique transparent design, something that we have previously seen on Nothing's wireless earphones as well. The Nothing phone (1) is said to come with support for wireless charging tech. We expect it to offer at least 65W wired fast charging, which has become the industry standard. A recent leak suggested that the Nothing phone will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display that will operate at 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display panel will reportedly have flat edges.

The Nothing smartphone will likely pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, which the company has already hinted in the past. Though, the name of the chipset is still unknown. The brand is expected to make an entry in the premium segment and the device could be powered by either Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Gen 1+ chipset. Some of the reports also claim that the device may use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor.

The Nothing phone (1) will launch in India and in the global markets on July 12. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart as the company has already published a dedicated page for the handset. The virtual event will kick off at 8:30PM and users will be able to live-stream it via the company's official YouTube channel.

The Nothing phone (1) is said to come with a starting price of around 500 Euros, which is around Rs 41,519 in India when converted. If the company is planning to target the Rs 40,000 price range, then the device could be seen competing against popular phones such as OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and more.

