Nothing Phone (1) sale for everyone begins today, but pre-order customers will be prioritised

Nothing Phone (1) is all set to go on open sale today on Flipkart, which is also the only platform that you will be able to grab the Phone (1) from. All 3 variants of the Nothing Phone (1) will be up for grabs today in two colours black and white.

This is the first ever time that the Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale for everyone. However, there's a catch, still. Nothing India head Manu Sharma said that customers who pre-ordered the phone will be "prioritised". This simply means that customers who pre-ordered the Nothing Phone (1) "will be prioritized to get their choice of Phone (1)". Sharma also said that not every model of the Phone (1) is available right now.

"Having said that, @Flipkart will reach out to you over the next few days to check on the variant of your choice, to configure a sale only for you," Sharma assured. So, if you haven't pre-ordered the Phone (1) yet, it could be slightly difficult for you to grab your preferred model just yet.

Nothing is also offering special offers for customers who pre-ordered the Nothing Phone (1).

To recall, Phone (1) was up for pre-orders for some time and the company introduced a special offer for buyers who showed interest to buy the phone first. The company announced that customers who pre-ordered the Phone (1) will be able to get it for an introductory price of Rs 31,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage), Rs 34,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) and Rs 37,999 (12GB RAM and 256GB storage).

As for the retail price, the Nothing Phone (1) starts at a price of Rs 32,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The other two models including the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models come at a price of Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively.

For interested customers, the Nothing Phone (1) will be up for grabs on Flipkart. Additionally, the e-commerce platform has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer Rs 2,000 instant discount on both credit and debit cards. However, the offer, the company says, will be available only for customers who pre-ordered the phone.

