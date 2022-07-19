Nothing Phone (1) users are reporting green tint display issue

The Nothing Phone (1) was just recently launched in India and in some other markets. It is the first smartphone from Nothing and has received good feedback from reviewers and regular users. However, it seems that not everyone is happy with the new 5G phone. Some of the Nothing Phone (1) users are reporting about the green tint display issue on Twitter.

Users have also shared screenshots or videos on the platform, showing the green tint display. One of the user reported that he ordered the Nothing Phone (1) two times and witnessed the same issue on both of them. Some people are seeing the green tint on the upper side of the display, while some are seeing it in the middle.

In addition to this, the green tint is also visible around the selfie camera of some units. This is not the first time that we are seeing people reporting about green tint display issue. The same has happened with Pixel 6 buyers too.

Nothing Support on Twitter has acknowledged the issue. But, there is no word on what could be the cause behind this issue and whether this is a hardware-related issue. It is currently unclear whether this issue can be fixed by releasing a software update to Nothing Phone (1) units. The issue has been reported by a small group of people on Twitter. So, it is unknown if the issue is being faced by a lot of people.

We reviewed the Nothing Phone (1) and didn't witness any such issue. The device comes with a starting price of Rs 31,999 in India for the 128GB storage model. Some of the key highlights of the Nothing phone are its unique rear panel design, good camera performance, vivid display and decent general performance. It is currently available for purchase via Flipkart.

