Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T: Price in India, specifications compared

The Nothing Phone (1) finally launched in India after a lot of fanfare, but its toughest battle starts now. The smartphone at Rs 32,999 will compete against lots of notable players in the segment like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme. It will also receive stiff competition from OnePlus - a company co-founded by Nothing's founder Carl Pei. In this case, Phone (1) will be up against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is more affordable at this point.

In terms of processing power, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G may have some advantage with its Dimensity 1300 chipset, but the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset on the Phone (1) is equally formidable and is designed for customers looking for an all-rounder phone. We are yet to test two phones' capabilities, but ahead of that, here's a spec-wise comparison of Phone (1) and the OnePlus Nord 2T.

Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T price in India: The Nothing Phone (1) has three storage variants - 8GB RAM and 128GB (Rs 32,999), 8GB RAM and 256GB (Rs 35,999), and 12GB RAM and 256GB (Rs 38,999).

The OnePlus Nord 2T gets only two variants - 8GB RAM and 128GB (Rs 28,999) and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage (Rs 33,999).

Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T design: In terms of appearance, the Nothing Phone (1) will look attractive to a lot of customers, as the rear panel includes LED lights that light up when there's a notification or a call. We get two colour options - White and Black.

However, a shiny back may not be everyone's cup of tea, and in that case, the OnePlus Nord 2T is a good option to consider. It features a minimal design, and the edges have a metal finish. Customers can choose two colours - Black and Green.

Apart from that, both phones have a USB-C slot for charging and no headphone jack.

The front panels on Nothing Phone (1) and OnePlus Nord 2T 5G have a hole-punch cutout at the top-left for the selfie camera.

Otherwise, the duo weigh and measure almost the same.

Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T display: The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G gets a smaller display at 90Hz 6.43-inch, while the Phone (1) gets a 120Hz 6.5-inch display. Both have Corning Gorilla Glass protection and support HRD10+ content.

OnePlus is using an AMOLED panel on the Nord 2T, while the Phone (1) comes with an OLED screen.

Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T cameras: When it comes to cameras, Nothing Phone (1) simply places what works, and users will get two 50-megapixel cameras. The primary camera sensor gets OIS support, while the second sensor lets users capture macro shots and ultra-wide photos.

The OnePlus Nord 2T gets the same 50-megapixel sensor from Sony with OIS alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro sensor.

On the front, Nord 2T gets a 32-megapixel snapper and Phone (1) gets a 16-megapixel camera.

Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T battery: The Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 4,500mAh battery, though it is among the rarest phones in the segment to support 15W Qi wireless charging. Apart from that, it gets up to 33W fast charging support. But sadly, its packaging does not include a charger.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G gets the same battery unit with 80W SUPERVOOC charging. The phone comes bundled with the adapter.

Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T connectivity: Connectivity options on both phones are more or less similar and users can enjoy 5G, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2. Both phones run on Android 12 out of the box, though Nothing is promising three years of OS updates.

Another week at India Today Tech and Fiiber and this time, I got the chance to do a video on five tricks that smartphone brands use to confuse customers.

When it comes to my experience, and for those who want to do videos, I will admit, it's not easy. But the key is to keep doing what you like, and you'll find the right rhythm.