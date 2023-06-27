scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
Nvidia brings its AI computing platform to cloud data firm Snowflake

Feedback

Nvidia brings its AI computing platform to cloud data firm Snowflake

Snowflake and Nvidia announced the partnership at Snowflake Summit 2023 on Monday, 26th June.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Snowflake Chairman and CEO Frank Slootman presents a snowboard as a gift to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at Snowflake Summit 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. Snowflake Chairman and CEO Frank Slootman presents a snowboard as a gift to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at Snowflake Summit 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.

Snowflake (SNOW.N) a cloud data analytics company, is partnering with computing company Nvidia (NVDA.O) to allow customers ranging from financial institutions to healthcare and retail to build AI models using their own data.

The two companies announced the partnership at Snowflake Summit 2023 on Monday.

"In the old days, in small data computing, you moved data to the computer," Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang told Reuters. "But when you have giant amounts of data like Snowflake does, and the pile of proprietary data ... data that's so valuable to a company, then you move the compute to the data."

In this case, Nvidia is taking a "fairly engineering intensive" move of embedding its NeMo platform for training and running generative AI models into the Snowflake Data Cloud, said Huang.

The partnership comes as chatbot ChatGPT has pushed many companies to find their AI strategies and has propelled Nvidia, which provides the main hardware for AI, to becoming a trillion dollar company.

"This is significant. This is the last mile that we've been waiting for 40 years," said Frank Slootman, Chairman and CEO of Snowflake. "Every industry is on this. They used to say software is eating the world. Well, now data is eating software," he said about the importance of data today.

Slootman said companies that use Snowflake to manage their data will be able to now use their own data to train new AI models to gain an advantage in business without risking losing control of it.

No financial details of the partnership were disclosed, but Huang said Nvidia would benefit as more customers use computing for AI work.

"We sell more chips, and we have an operating system for AI called Nvidia AI Enterprise. And that operating system makes it possible for our chips to process AI," said Huang. Nvidia charges customers for the use of its Nvidia AI Enterprise software.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 27, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement