OnePlus 10 Pro launch date tipped, may arrive in India around Holi next month

The flagship OnePlus 10 Pro was launched earlier this year and leaks suggest that the phone is headed to India soon. Reports around its global launch also surfaced last month, however, we did not have a fixed launch timeline until now. As per a new report, the OnePlus 10 Pro will make its debut around mid-March. To be specific, the launch may take place on March 15 or 16.

The information was revealed in a recent report by 91mobiles, which further adds that the OnePlus 10 Pro will go on sale via Amazon during the Holi sale. This could mean that the phone will be up for grabs soon after the launch. There's no certainty that the launch timeline is correct, as OnePlus is yet to confirm the same.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has already launched in China, so let's take a quick look at the specs of the device. The device features a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 120z refresh rate. It is HDR 10+ certified and protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3 GHz. Interestingly, users can overclock the CPU through a feature called Hyperboost.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera consisting of a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. At the front, there's a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

A 5000mAh battery powers the OnePlus 10 Pro. It gets support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro expected India price

The pricing for OnePlus 10 Pro in India will be revealed on its launch date. However, we do know the China prices based on which we can guess the expected pricing of OnePlus 10 Pro. If you remember, the OnePlus 10 Pro was launched at CNY 4699 (roughly Rs 54,500). On the other hand, OnePlus came in at CNY 4999 (roughly Rs 59,000). Now that is a difference of Rs 6000 between India and China price. Using the same margin, we can expect the OnePlus 10 Pro to be priced around Rs 59,999.



