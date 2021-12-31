OnePlus 10 Pro launch set for January 11, to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, triple-lens camera

OnePlus is out with a new teaser video for the OnePlus 10 Pro, as the first-ever official indication of the upcoming flagship by the firm. The short clip shares a glimpse of the new and reworked camera module on the device which has been speculated for long. Additionally, it also reveals the launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The official teaser video by OnePlus has been shared on the Chinese social media website Weibo. As pointed out by tipster Ishan Agarwal in a recent tweet, the teaser video also reveals the launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro. With that, we know that the new OnePlus flagship will mark its debut on January 11, 2022.

This is a stark contrast to OnePlus' usual launch timeline of March for its flagship phones. The company will introduce the phones early next year on account of missing out on the T-moniker devices in 2021. An early launch will also help OnePlus compete with flagship smartphones from other OEMs like the recently launched Xiaomi 12 and the yet-to-come Galaxy S22 Ultra, also launching within the next month.

The OnePlus launch, however, will be restricted to China for now. It is not sure when the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available globally, though some reports in the past have hinted at a March date for the global launch of the phone. This will be in line with the usual launch cycle of the new OnePlus flagship smartphones.

As for what to expect upon its arrival, we have already had a host of leaks and speculations around the OnePlus phone. Here is a look at all that we might see on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro will likely feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216x1,440 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO 2.0 technology. It has been confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and may feature up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which may also support 80W fast charging. Optics on the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to include a squarish camera module placed towards one edge of the rear panel and housing a triple-lens setup, along with an LED flash. This camera system will be powered by Hasselblad and may include a 48-megapixel primary lens.