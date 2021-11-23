OnePlus 10 Pro launch: Specs, features, expected India price, and everything we know so far

OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the biggest flagship smartphones tipped for a launch early next year. The smartphone has already seen multiple leaks, and many more details have surfaced since last week. A more recent leak reveals case renders of the alleged OnePlus 10 Pro. The case can be seen with a large square camera cutout or rear. Now, this is similar to what we have seen on the previous renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Another fresh leak states that the smartphone will feature similar zoom capabilities to the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a distinct looking design. It is supposed to feature a big square camera module that bends into the frame of the device. The module houses triple rear cameras and a LED flash. It is also said to come with Hasselblad branding.

There are a couple of suggestions about the chipset on the OnePlus 10 Pro. While some leaks hint towards a Snapdragon 898 chipset, a rather new leak points towards the inclusion of MediaTek's new Dimesnity 9000 chipset. Other than that, the OnePlus 10 Pro is supposed to sport a 6.7-inch Circa display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5000mAh with 125W fast charging. While that was a brief introduction to the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specs and features

--OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to take over the OnePlus 10 Pro soon. Multiple launch timelines are being suggested for the rumoured launch. While a previous report points out towards a launch in early January or February. A tweet from Max Jambor states that the smartphone would arrive in China early, but the global launch may take place later in the second quarter of 2022.

--Case renders of the alleged OnePlus 10 Pro have now been found listed on Alibaba. The transparent case can be seen with a big square cutout on the rear. The alert slider and the power button are placed to the right. While the volume rocker is placed to the right. The design of the case corroborates with the previous renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the newly rumoured design has been consistent in the leaks. It cannot be confirmed if this is the final design for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro case render leaked, Photo- Alibaba

--As per the leaked design, the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a big square camera island on the rear, which bends towards the edge. The implementation looks similar to the S21 Ultra, but it's nothing we have seen on a OnePlus device before. The Hasselblad branded rear camera module holds a triple camera setup with an LED flash. Whereas on the front, it can be sporting a curved punch-hole display. The smartphone could be available in black, White and Grey colour options.

--In another leak, Digital Chat Station suggests that the zoom capabilities on the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will be similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro. It means that we may see an 8-megapixel lens on the OnePlus 10 Pro, which will be able to capture 3.3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.

--Besides this, a few specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro have also been leaked. As per which, the smartphone may measure 163.0 x 73.8 x 8.5mm. The OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch circa display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be offered with 8GB to 12GB of RAM. As for the storage, the device may get 128GB to 256GB storage. OnePlus 10 Pro could be powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging. This could potentially turn out to be the fastest charging device as the current commercial benchmark is set at 120W.

--OnePlus has been powering its flagship devices with Qualcomm since its inception. Thus it can be assumed that the smartphone will ship with the yet to be announced new Snapdragon chipset. Multiple reports also hint towards the same. But tipster Ice Universe claims otherwise, saying that the smartphone could ship with the newly launched Dimensity 9000 chipset.

OnePlus 10 Pro leaked render

--OnePlus has made significant camera improvements in the recent past. And that's helped OnePlus flagships to catch up with high-end Apple and Samsung devices. The current-gen Hasselblad powered OnePlus 9 Pro cameras are highly capable and leave very little for improvement. So it will be interesting to see what OnePlus does to differentiate its camera system from the OnePlus 9 Pro.

--If the renders are true, the OnePlus 10 Pro will get a triple rear camera system, one of which is said to be an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with similar zoom capabilities to the OnePlus 9 Pro. Details of the other two cameras are currently unknown.

--The OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first big device post the merger of OnePlus and Oppo. This is expected to bring a few changes, with the most significant being on the software front. As part of these changes, we will see a unified OS on the OnePlus 10 Pro developed by the fusion of Color OS and Oxygen OS.

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch

Multiple launch dates have been suggested for the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. One of those hints towards an early launch in January or February. While the other points out towards a launch in the second quarter of 2022. The former timeline is expected for the China launch, whereas the latter is for the global launch. The OnePlus 9 series arrived on March 23, so an early launch is being expected for next year.

OnePlus 10 Pro India price

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be the brand's flagship device in 2022. While there's no information on the pricing yet, we expect to see a rise, going by the previous trends. For reference, the OnePlus 8 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 54,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro was introduced at Rs 64,999 with a steep price bump of Rs 10,000. So we can expect the OnePlus 10 Pro to start at a higher price of Rs 69,999, following the trend.