OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in January 2022, confirms CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus 10 Pro, the next flagship smartphone from the house of OnePlus, is set to launch next month, i.e. January 2022. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the news on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter. In a post on Weibo, Lau wrote, "OnePlus 10 Pro, see you in January."

The confirmation corroborates the rumours so far that claimed OnePlus may launch its next flagship smartphone early in 2022. However, for OnePlus fans and enthusiasts in India, the wait for the OnePlus 10 Pro could be slightly longer as the announcement seems to be only for China. And Lau announcing the January launch on Weibo indicates that China would be the first country in the world to get their hands on the next OnePlus flagship, while India could follow next.

Talking about the exact OnePlus 10 Pro release date, we will have to wait for a confirmation from Lau as his post only refers to January as the launch timeline, and there's no specific date.

OnePlus 10 Pro: What we know so far

Thanks to many leaks and other reports, we know that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the company's first to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Other specs may include a 6.7-inch curved LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the 10 Pro is said to come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Apart from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to pack up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Like the OnePlus 9 Pro, the 10 Pro is likely to come with water-resistant certification.

At the back, the phone is said to pack a triple camera array featuring a 48-megapixel sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be the company's first smartphone under the OnePlus 2.0 strategy, post-OnePlus and Oppo merger. The smartphone will run on an all-new unified OS, merging the best from ColorOS and OxygenOS.

Talking about the prices, the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to be slightly pricier than its predecessor, which launched at Rs 64,999 this year.

We can expect to get more details as we approach the OnePlus 10 Pro in January 2022.