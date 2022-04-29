OnePlus 10R 5G vs OnePlus 9RT: Which one is a better deal for you?

The OnePlus 10R has finally been launched in India and it comes with a starting price of Rs 38,999. The new one is a successor to the OnePlus 9R smartphone that comes with up to 150W fast charging tech and will be facing tough competition from OnePlus's own 9RT smartphone that is available in the same price range if you avail bank offers. Both the devices are future-proof phones as they support several 5G bands.

The OnePlus 10R has been announced in India with a starting price of Rs 38,999 for the 128GB storage model. The device will be up for sale on May 4. The OnePlus 9RT, which was launched earlier this year, is still selling for Rs 42,999 on Amazon. But, there is a Rs 4,000 discount offer on SBI bank credit cards, so you can get it at an effective price of Rs 38,999. This basically means that both the handsets are available in a similar price range. So now, the question that comes to mind is which one is a better deal? Keep reading to find out.

OnePlus 10R 5G: Is this a better deal than OnePlus 9RT?

Well, both the smartphones are equally good, but there are some tough choices that you will have to make. The OnePlus 9RT has a more powerful chip under the hood in comparison to the 10R. The latter has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, whereas the OnePlus 9RT packs a Snapdragon 888 chip. But, one will likely get more or less the same performance on both phones and the difference might not be visible to an average user who is looking for an overall good device for regular content consumption and gaming, with speedy software.

Speaking of which, the new OnePlus phone ships with Android 12 out of the box, and since this device will receive three years of major Android OS updates, one will be able to experience Android 14 as well. The same is not the case with 9RT as the device was launched with Android 11, but it is expected to get Android 13 OS in the future.

Both the smartphones lack an IP rating and wireless charging support, which is a little disappointing considering Samsung is offering these with the Galaxy S20 FE at a pretty low price. Both the devices have a frosted glass back and a premium factor in terms of look and feel. You get the best displays that are HDR 10+ certified for a high-quality content viewing experience. The 10R has a slightly larger 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen than the one on the 9RT, which is 6.62-inches in size. Though, the OnePlus 9RT will offer better sunlight legibility than the 10R. The devices come with dual speakers that have support for Dolby Atmos.

With the new OnePlus phone, you will be getting the benefit of faster charging speeds. The OnePlus 10R has support for 150W charging, which the company claims can offer a complete charge in about 17 minutes. But, this 150W variant will cost you Rs 43,999, which is not worth it. Yes, you are getting fast charging support on this one compared to the 9RT, but you will be spending around Rs 44,000 just for this and you are not even getting the superior Snapdragon 888 chip inside it.

There is also an 80W model of the OnePlus 10R with a 5,000mAh unit. The company is claiming that the bundled charger will top up the battery in about 32 minutes, which is still good enough. This OnePlus 10R model will be on sale for Rs 38,999. The OnePlus 9RT has a smaller 4,500 battery and ships with a standard 65W charger, which offered us 100 percent charge in around 35-30 minutes. For those who think fast charging could lead to battery degradation in the longer run, OnePlus says its devices have a smart charging chip that protects charging.

We are yet to test the camera performance of the OnePlus 10R, so we can't really talk about it. The OnePlus 9RT is capable of offering some picturesque shots in daylight with a good dynamic range that one would expect in its price range. You will have to wait for a few more days if you want to check out the camera samples of the OnePlus 10R. It is important to point out that both the handsets have the same 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor as the primary camera at the back. You can read our OnePlus 9RT review here.

Whether you should buy the OnePlus 10R or OnePlus 9RT, it totally depends on the features you prefer and the price you are willing to pay for a phone. Do keep in mind that you will have to spend Rs 4,000 more for the OnePlus 9RT if you don't have the SBI bank offer to avail the Rs 4,000 discount offer. You will be able to buy the OnePlus 10R for Rs 38,999. Of course, with exchange offer, these devices are available at a much lower price.