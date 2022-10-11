OnePlus 10R price in India drops to Rs 32,999 during Amazon Diwali sale

The OnePlus 10R has received a price cut and it is now available for as low as Rs 32,999 during Amazon Diwali sale. The e-commerce giant is hosting a new Happiness Days Sale under its Amazon Great Indian Festival sale event, where it is offering discounts on several 5G phones. One of them is the OnePlus 10R, and people can get it for an even lower price with bank as well as exchange offers. Here's everything you need to know about the latest 5G phone deal.

The OnePlus 10R was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 38,999, which means customers are getting a discount of Rs 6,000. There is also an instant discount offer of Rs 2,000 on ICICI bank credit card, which effectively brings down the price to Rs 30,999. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,850. Do keep in mind that the platforms never offer full discount offer. The value is calculated on the basis of your current phone's age and working condition. But, is the OnePlus 10R worth your hard-earned money?

The OnePlus 10R is a decent 5G phone and is capable of offering fast day-to-day performance for general usage. Heavy titles like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty are playable. People will get smooth gameplay as long as they stick to low or medium graphics, depending on the game. This is a 5G-compatible phone and this device doesn't require the manufacturer to push out an update to enable the latest network on the phone. This basically means if you are based in an eligible city, then you will be able to immediately experience 5G.

The camera is good enough in ideal lighting conditions, but not the best in the segment. The device tends to offer shots with a warmer tone and the colors are pretty vibrant. The dynamic range is just fine, but one will get usable and attractive shots for Instagram. Those who want a better set of cameras can buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. It is selling on Flipkart at the lowest price. The device is listed for Rs 35,999, down from Rs 54,999.

The advantage of buying the OnePlus 10R is that users will get an 80W fast charger in the retail box, which will help quickly top up the 5,000mAh battery. The stereo speakers are pretty balanced and one will get a clean and bloatware-free user interface. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display is good for content consumption, and support for a 120Hz refresh rate helps offer a smoother scrolling experience than standard 60Hz screens.