OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India starting at Rs 49,999, OxygenOS 13 also announced

OnePlus 10T has been officially unveiled in India and the global market. This is the first OnePlus T series phone in two years. The last T series phone that OnePlus introduced before the 10T was the OnePlus 8T. The newly launched OnePlus 10T starts at a price of Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage model.

The 10T is the first OnePlus phone running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. In fact, it is also the first OnePlus phone to offer up to 16GB RAM option and also 150W fast charging support. The company claims that the 150W SUPERVOOC charger charges the phone completely from 1-100 per cent in just 19 minutes.

Alongside the OnePlus 10T, the company also unveiled its next generation operating system, also called OxygenOS 13. No, the OnePlus 10T doesn't come with OxygenOS 13 out of the box. Instead, runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. The company, during a pre-launch media briefing, confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will get the taste of OxygenOS 13 later this year. The official timeline, though, hasn't been revealed yet.

OnePlus 10T price in India

The phone comes in two colour options Moonstone Black and Jade Green. The OnePlus 10T comes in three variants: The device will be up for sale on August 6.

-8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 49,999

-12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 54,999

-16GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 55,999

OnePlus 10T top specifications

-OnePlus 10T comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2,412x1,080 pixels, 10-bit colours, RGB colour gamut, and HDR10+. The phone also offers a 120hz screen refresh rate.

-The OnePlus 10T is powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor dubbed Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

-The phone runs on Android 12 operating system with OxygenOS 12.1. The company has confirmed that the 10T will get the taste of OxygenOS 13 by later this year.

- The OnePlus 10T comes with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is expected to feature a 16-megapixel sensor.

-The phone is backed by a 4800mAh battery with support for 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. The company claims that the charger charges the phone completely in just 19 minutes.

