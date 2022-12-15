OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition to be launched in India: Price, specifications and more 

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition in India. The smartphone company has announced that the OnePlus 10T will be available in Marvel Edition for a limited time. The Marvel Edition Box will include a few Marvel-branded goods and collectibles. The smartphone will feature the top-of-the line 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

"It's time to unleash the power of Marvel in the palm of your hand with this OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition box,It's a limited-edition box that's designed to match the greatness of your favourite super heroes," OnePlus said about the upcoming phone.

The Marvel Edition box will include an Iron Man phone cover, a socket in shape of Captain America's shield, and a mobile stand with Blank Panther styling. The Red Cable subscriber will be able to get the phone at a discount of Rs 3000. So this will bring the price down to Rs 55,999. Although the product is listed on Disney India's official platform, there is no option to buy the phone yet.

The OnePlus 10T Marvel edition will be sold in India between December 17 and December 19. It is a limited time offer so grab the device as soon as you can.

The OnePlus 10T comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for LTPO technology. For protection, the OnePlus 10T will use a Corning Gorilla glass for protection . The display comes with support for 120Hz and HDR10+ support as well. On the front, there is a punch-hole cutout for display for selfie camera.

The OnePlus 10T is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The device is equipped with a 3D cooling system for better heat dissipation. Under the hood, the OnePlus 10T houses a 4,800mAh battery with support for 160W fast charger in the retail box, which is claimed to fill up the phone's battery from zero to 100 percent in 19 minutes. The device has support for Dolby Atmos as well as noise cancellation.

In the camera department, there is a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX769 sensor with OIS support. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

