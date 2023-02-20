OnePlus 11 camera gets its mojo from Hasselblad tech and turning, Portrait Mode is fab

Just a few days ago, we reviewed the OnePlus 11. This is a fantastic high-end phone at a price that is fairly reasonable. It has got a fast chipset, a good enough design, fantastic build quality, a screen that continues the OnePlus tradition of using excellent screens, some nifty battery features, and a set of capable cameras. Overall, this is a phone that is kind of an allrounder. Now, we have talked about performance and battery life of the OnePlus 11 earlier. But today, let's take a closer look at the OnePlus 11 camera system, which is fine-tuned using tech and expertise from Hasseblad, an iconic camera maker.

So is the Hasselblad tuning the secret sauce for the OnePlus 11 camera performance? In a way it is. Let's talk about it.

Top-tier sensor and Hasselblad magic

2021 was the year when OnePlus inked a deal with Hasselblad into improving the cameras on its flagship models. Fast forward to current times, the result of the partnership has started showing. If you ask us, we feel that the camera on a OnePlus flagship phone (OnePlus 11) has shown drastic improvement, and we say this considering the many attributes that come into taking a photo or video. Things like dynamic range, white balance, colour reproduction, facial tones and of course, the overall image quality are right up there among the best in the industry.

Before we touch upon our thoughts on the actual imaging performance, let's get a little context via the camera specifications: The OnePlus 11 features a triple-camera setup at the rear, comprising a 50MP primary camera that uses the Sony IMX890 sensor. It is optically stabilised camera, or in other words has OIS. This is coupled with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 115-degree FoV along with a 32MP IMX709 RGBW telephoto lens, that lets you take some amazing portrait photos.

In fact, portrait shot is one of the key features OnePlus is highlighting in this phone. And for right reasons. The zoom, aka longer focal length, in the 32-megapixel camera helps OnePlus capture shallower background. This is crucial for good portrait photos. The portrait shots are also one area where OnePlus 11 is helped by the Hasselblad tech. OnePlus says that with bokeh fine-tuned using Hasselblad inputs, the OnePlus 11 can click portrait photos that look as if they have been shot with something like an XCD 65mm Hasselblad lens.

How does it fare in the real-world usage? Fairly well. The 2x telephoto lens on the OnePlus 11 is one of the best short-zoom cameras that we have tested in a while. The phone is able to take some really great portraits that sport just the right amount of detail along with accurate edge separation. In fact, many smartphones have this tendency to produce portrait photos that come out with soft detail on a subject case. While, we have also seen a few phones that get the edges, the exposure and dynamic range right, the details on a subject's face look ever so slightly over-sharpened. With the OnePlus 11, after clicking a bunch of portrait photos in a variety of lighting conditions, indoors as well as outdoors, we can definitely say that this phone is able to churn out some of the balanced results you could get from a flagship smartphone.

Potent hardware paired with intelligent software

Whenever we talk about mobile photography, we think -- how difficult can it be for a phone to deliver superb point-and-shoot results? However, there's so much more to mobile photography than just pointing a phone at a subject and taking pictures. There's the camera hardware, which of course, won't do wonders if the software tuning isn't spot on. And so, when potent hardware meets intelligent software tuning, that's where the results start to show.

To get the colours in a photo right, the OnePlus 11 features top image processing. To complement the hardware, the OnePlus 11 comes with an improved Natural Colour Calibration, again developed in close collaboration with Hasselblad. This software tricks results in industry-leading colour science in the final results or to put it in another way - the OnePlus 11 produces some of the most natural-looking portrait photos or for that matter, photos in general. It also helps that the images you get here are can also be clicked in 10-Bit, reduces banding and smudging.

At the same time, the OnePlus 11 features a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor for light colour identifying. This sensor enables the camera system of the OnePlus 11 5G to recognise little changes in colours and tones when the foreground, subject, and background are close in terms of colours and tones, thus facilitating accurate colour reproduction and auto-adjustment of white balance.

Loaded features, quick performance

We have talked about the camera hardware of the OnePlus 11. We touched down upon the Hasselblad branding. We even touched down upon the portrait tele lens producing fantastic results. With that said, as much as the camera hardware and software tuning are important, the camera features themselves hold equal relevance as well.

The OnePlus 11's camera app is loaded with some unique features. The usual ones -- Pro Mode, Pano Mode, Dual-View Video, Film Mode, Slo-Mo -- are there. Then beyond these usual features, OnePlus and Hasselblad have co-developed three unique colour styles: Serenity by Yin Chao for portrait imaging, Radiance by Ben Thomas for human and cultural photography, and Emerald by David Pesken for landscape photography. Additionally, when it comes to video recording, the OnePlus 11 supports AI Highlight Video, which lets you capture well-exposed HDR videos for bright and sharp results. This is done by utilising the DOL-HDR technology of the IMX890 primary image sensor of the OnePlus 11.

By default, the OnePlus 11 clicks pixel-binned 12MP shots, but you can go full-resolution if that's something you fancy.

Either way, we have found that the OnePlus 11 takes excellent pictures with true-to-life and pleasing colour reproduction. We have tried the OnePlus 11 camera in various lighting conditions, shooting different scenes. And it reliably churns out photos that have good amount of details, well-exposed scenes and subtly pleasant colours. The amount of post-processing is mostly minimum so photos have a natural look. The good part is that the deep levels of contrast, dynamic range, and exposure that you see on the telephoto and ultra-wide-angle lens are consistent with those of the primary camera.

Apart from taking photos, we were also particularly impressed with the phone's video recording capabilities. The OnePlus 11 features support for not just 4K, but also, 8K vide-recording at 24ps. The footage taken from the main camera looks fantastic and good enough for amateur video production.

OnePlus 11 camera: Summing up

The OnePlus 11 is a versatile flagship smartphone that brings a lot of positives to the table. In terms of look and feel, it's great. The performance bit of the phone is sorted, courtesy of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. And in terms of pricing, we feel, OnePlus has once done a fabulous job with this phone.

Camera performance -- and this we saw sometimes people have this notion or that without any logical reason -- is also as good as you can get in a high-end phone. Sure, when you put phones like the iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro and the OnePlus 11 together there are going to be some wins and some losses for each phone in the camera performance comparisons. That is expected. But what you should also expect with the OnePlus 11 is that it will mostly match or exceed what the cameras in other high-end phones offer.