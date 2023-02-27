OnePlus 11 Concept first impressions: The future looks cool

It's that time of the year when the people who write and report on all that latest in the world of smartphone gather in Barcelona. The occasion? Mobile World Congress. Yesterday, at a pre-MWC event, OnePlus showcased its latest concept. The phone -- OnePlus 11 Concept -- as its name suggests is a concept device, which means, it won't be commercially available for purchase. And that is a pity because the OnePlus 11 Concept looks, and supposedly runs, coolest. It's a looker and makes me sad that in a world where it exists, even as a concept, we have to make do with regular phones.

After the OnePlus event, I had a chance to take a closer look at the OnePlus 11 Concept. While, as I noted, this is a not a phone that is going on sale, it does have tech that we expect to see in future market-ready OnePlus phones. So, let's talk about it in a bit of detail. The main focus of the phone is to enhance sustained performance, which is enabled by PC-like liquid cooling technology.

OnePlus 11 Concept: First impressions

Initially, when I first saw the leaks and teasers of the OnePlus 11 Concept, I had dismissed the phone for having LEDs attached to the back, just like the Nothing Phone 1, and that's about it. I thought to myself, what would be the concept here, with blue party lights attached to the back? To think of it, I was so wrong. Of course, at first glance, the rear of the OnePlus 11 Concept looks cool, as you see these pipelines of blue light flowing across the rear of the phone. But there's so much more to it than just the pretty lights.

The OnePlus 11 Concept introduces the industry's first Active Cryo Flux cooling technology in a smartphone, which in simple terms means you're getting PC-like liquid cooling in the palm of your hands in this compact device called your smartphone. So, how this tech works? OnePlus has fitted two micropumps around the camera region, which sucks the heat generated from the chipset. That heat is then dissipated via the icy-cold liquid that is flowing through the visible pipelines in blue. Sounds cool, and looks even cooler! Now, OnePlus claims that with the liquid cooling tech on the OnePlus 11 Concept, one will be able to game efficiently, with the temperatures decreasing by up to 2.1 degrees Celsius, thus improving the frame rate by 3-4 FPS during gameplay. Additionally, while charging also, the cooling tech can bring the phone's temperature down by up to 1.6 degrees Celsius, shaving off 30-45s from the charging time.

Of course, this being a hurried event -- like the way are at the MWC -- we didn't get to see any demos of the claims that the company made, but what I did get to see was the phone in person. And apart from the practical benefits the liquid cooling technology brings to the table, the OnePlus 11 Concept is a thing of beauty to gaze at.

The rear of the OnePlus 11 Concept is fitted with transparent glass, that features quad-curved corners. And since it is a transparent glass, you get to see all the liquid-cooling action right in front of your eyes as you hold the phone with its back facing towards you. I would also like to mention, that practicality aside, the OnePlus 11 Concept is a looker and especially the blue halo ring around the camera only adds to the character of the phone. But, again, one should not forget that more than the looks, the blue lights actually hold relevance and function.

With all said, the OnePlus 11 Concept is a "concept" phone, like concept cars. It is not for sale. It is based on the OnePlus 11, though. Although the company did not comment on the specs or features, it is safe to assume that on the inside, the concept phone is the OnePlus 11. This means you are likely to have the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage along with OxygenOS 13 at the helm.