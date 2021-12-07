OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro receiving Android 12 update: What's new

Android 12 has been available on Google Pixel phones for nearly two months now, and even Samsung has pushed a stable update to five of its high-end devices. Now, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro is joining the fray with a stable update to Android 12 available to some OnePlus 9 series owners.
Although the company has yet to post official release notes on its forums, some users have reported getting the update as an OTA on their phones. It looks a lot like the Open Beta software OnePlus released two months ago, complete with the company's new "Burdenless Design" appearance.
Many system tools; settings, theming, the app launcher, and more are all pulled directly from ColorOS, following the unification of the two platforms earlier this year. The next major update for the OnePlus 9 series will ship the unified operating system that combines the best of both OxygenOS and ColorOS, and that operating system will also ship on the next OnePlus flagship.
The full changelog follows:
System
Dark mode
Shelf
Work-Life Balance
Gallery
The highlights of OxygenOS 12, other than the rebase to Android 12, are a few new quality of life features and improvements, such as the always-accessible Shelf from the notifications bar. More control over dark mode has been added with "Gentle," "Medium," and "Enhanced" modes that apply to the system and select apps. OnePlus also introduced a feature called "Inventive wallpapers" which can create an abstract design out of your images.
You can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System > System Updates.
