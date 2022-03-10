OnePlus 9R is available for as low as Rs 33,999 in India, but is it worth buying?

The OnePlus 9R has received a big discount on Amazon and is currently available at its lowest price. The handset is listed on the e-commerce site with a starting price of Rs 33,999. The device was originally launched for Rs 39,999 in India, which means that the company is offering a flat discount of Rs 6,000.

There is also an additional Rs 1,000 discount offer on the Bank of Baroda and Citibank credit cards. So, if you have one of these cards, then the OnePlus 9R can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 32,999. Does that mean you should buy this smartphone? Well, the device is surely available at a very low price and you can buy it if your budget is close to Rs 35,000. It was launched in 2021, but it is still a good value for money phone.

The OnePlus 9R has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood, which is powerful enough to handle casual tasks and some graphically demanding games. The 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup is capable of offering good shots in daylight. However, the output is not that great when there is a limited source of light.

It features a 4,500mAh battery that OnePlus offers with most of its phones. The company bundles a 65W charger in the box, which is a life saver and can top up the battery in no time. The 6.55-inch AMOLED screen is good for watching videos and the support for 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and gaming experience smoother. There are stereo speakers as well.

What else? You also get a bloatware-free experience and a clean UI, which you don't get with some of the phones in the same price range. Last year, OnePlus announced that its OnePlus 9R smartphone will get three years of major Android OS and four years of security updates. To recall, the device was launched with Android 11, which means that you will still be able to experience Android 14 if you buy it.

Customers can in fact get it for around Rs 30,000 if they are also planning to sell their existing smartphone. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,850. Do note that the exchange amount is usually calculated on the basis of your phone's condition.