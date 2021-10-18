OnePlus 9RT India launch expected before Diwali, price may start at Rs 42,999

OnePlus 9RT is yet to make its entry in India, though we might already have a hint at its price in the country. New rumours suggest that the price of the OnePlus smartphone may start anywhere over Rs 40,000. The subsequent memory variants, of course, will be priced successively.

For those unaware, OnePlus 9RT is the latest product from the house of OnePlus. It launched in the company's home country China last week and is deemed as the successor to the OnePlus 9R that has been retailing across the globe since April this year. Though there are some distinctive features on the new smartphone.

In China, the OnePlus 9RT has been launched for CNY 3,299, roughly around Rs 38,500 for the base model that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A new hint suggests that India will see a slightly higher price point than this.

Tipster Yogesh Brar speculates that the OnePlus 9RT will be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000. In a tweet, he further mentions that he expects it to be launched at the same price as the OnePlus 8T which was introduced at Rs 42,999 in India. In that case, OnePlus 9R with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage may cost anywhere around Rs 45,000, while the top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage may cost about Rs 47,000.

Though these are mere speculations at this point, these price points are likely to be accurate. OnePlus already sells OnePlus 9R at a price range of between Rs 35,000 and Rs 41,000. If OnePlus 9RT is to act as a true successor to it, the price of the smartphone will be north of what one has to pay for the OnePlus 9R.

There is no official word for the smartphone's India availability from the company yet. Though it has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in August, hinting that it will indeed be launched here. When it comes, the OnePlus 9RT will be available in Black and Silver colour options as seen in China. Brar expects it to be launched in the country before Diwali.

As for other features, the OnePlus 9RT is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and comes with the above-mentioned memory options. There is a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1300nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and 600Hz touch response.

OnePlus 9RT comes as the first OnePlus device to ship with the new ColorOS 12 based on Android 12, dropping the signature OxygenOS of OnePlus. It features a triple-lens camera system at the back, with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, as well as a macro lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 9RT is backed by a 4500mAh battery that comes with support for Warp Charge 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and USB Type-C.