OnePlus 9RT launched: Key specifications, India price, and features

The OnePlus 9RT is finally official in the country. It replaces the OnePlus 9R as the higher-end affordable OnePlus offering. The smartphone is priced at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It will go on sale during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale starting January 17.

The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It has a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. While at the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus 9RT is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging support.

Here are the complete details of the OnePlus 9RT along with the pricing details.

OnePlus 9RT: Key specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The OnePlus 9RT measures 162.2 x 74.6 x 8.3 mm and weighs 199 grams.

Display: The OnePlus 9RT 6.62- inch AMOLED with a 120Hz high refresh rate.

Processor: The OnePlus 9RT is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.84 GHz and coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. The device features an improved cooling system.

RAM: The OnePlus 9RT is offered in 8GB RAM and 12GB models.

Storage: The device comes with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Rear camera: The OnePlus 9RT sports a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Front camera: There's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies on the front.

Battery: The OnePlus 9RT is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging support. OnePlus claims that the device can be charged in about 29 mins.

Software: OnePlus 9RT runs Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11 on top.

Connectivity and security: Connectivity options on this device include Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and USB-Type C. There's an in-display fingerprint for authentication on this device.

OnePlus 9RT India price

The OnePlus 9RT has been launched at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. There's no word from OnePlus about any other variants. The smartphone will go on sale during the Amazon Republic day sale starting January 17.