OnePlus 9RT may come with 65W fast charging, 3C listing tips

Rumours are rife for the OnePlus 9RT, expected to mark its debut next month in select countries, likely including India. Though these rumours provide us with a hint of what to expect from the smartphone, few of these have any evidence as yet. A much-needed confirmation has now shown up in a recent listing of the device.

OnePlus 9RT has allegedly been spotted on China's CCC or 3C certification website. The smartphone was seen sporting the model number MT2110. Though there is no direct indication if this number indeed represents the OnePlus 9RT, all indicators point to the possibility. The model number is also similar to the MT2111, spotted on India's BIS website late in August.

Since the smartphone is speculated to launch in both India and China, the 3C listing as shared by GizmoChina, is believed to be that of the OnePlus 9RT. The listing even reveals an interesting feature on the device. It mentions that the OnePlus 9RT will come with support for 65W fast charging.

The listing does not reveal anything more about the smartphone as of now. Though it does fall in line with the rumoured specifications for the new OnePlus smartphone. For the rest of the device, it is believed that it will be similar to the OnePlus 9R, with some tweaks here and there.

The OnePlus 9RT is speculated to come with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and of course, support for 65W fast charging as a highlight. It might sport a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Qualcomm processor will possibly be coupled to up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It will likely run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12, which OnePlus is rumoured to introduce alongside the phone. There is likely to be a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging functionality.

For optics, OnePlus 9RT might come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. This will be coupled to a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor. There might be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole cutout in the front.

Other features are likely to include Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 5G support, dual stereo speakers and like. More information will be revealed as we near the launch of the OnePlus 9RT, so stay tuned to this space to keep on top of these updates.