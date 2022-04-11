OnePlus Ace is reportedly in works, could arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC

It seems that OnePlus is now planning to launch a new lineup. A known Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station, claims that the company is working on a new OnePlus Ace smartphone and that it could launch in the coming months. In case the name sounds familiar to you, then let us remind you that Oppo is already selling some phones in the Ace series. But, the brand stopped launching Oppo Ace series phone after 2020. It now appears that OnePlus will introduce the Ace series under its brand name, as suggested by the tipster.

While there is no official confirmation on this, the OnePlus Ace has been spotted on the Geekbench database website. The listing shows that the device scored 962 points in the single-core test and 3,819 points in the multi-core test. It suggests that the alleged OnePlus Ace could pack a MediaTek chipset, instead of a Snapdragon SoC. The device might draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, which could be backed by up to 12GB of RAM. The company will likely offer the handset with other RAM options too.

It even suggests that the OnePlus Ace will ship with Android 12 OS out of the box. The tipster claims that the device could feature a textured rear panel and come with support for fast charging, which is not surprising. The cited source suggested that the focus will be on gaming. Similar to most phones in the market, this OnePlus phone is also expected to come with a single punch-hole display design.

The leaks so far suggest that the OnePlus Ace will pack a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will operate at Full HD+ resolution. It could arrive with a typical 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. In terms of optics, we may get to see a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back, which will reportedly have support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

The rest of the features are still unknown, but more details are expected to come out soon. It is being said that the OnePlus Ace could launch in the next quarter. The company might first announce the OnePlus Ace smartphone in China and then it could make its way to other markets like India. It is important to note that the brand hasn't yet confirmed the existence of the OePlus Ace.