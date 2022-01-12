OnePlus Buds Pro gets all-new Mithril colour variant inspired by Lord of the Rings

Yesterday, at the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event, the company alongside the latest flagship smartphone also introduced the OnePlus Buds Pro Mithril Edition. The new wireless earbuds come as a special edition of the already existing OnePlus Buds Pro and share the same design elements but with a metallic silver finish.

If you are unfamiliar with the reference, Mithril is a fictional metal found in J. R. R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings universe. This lustrous metal resembles silver, however, it is said to be stronger and lighter than steel.

The coating is made through Non-Conductive Vacuum Metallisation (NCVM) technology, adding a distinctive metallic effect. There is also a fingerprint-resistant coating on the buds and the case while keeping all the touch functionalities. Even the charging case has the same Mithril finish.

The OnePlus Buds Pro Special Edition does not bring anything new to the table beside the new colour. Hence, the wireless earbuds cost the same as OnePlus Buds Pro i.e. CNY 799 (approx. 9,300). However, for a limited time, the earbuds are available at a discounted price of CNY 699 (approx. Rs. 8,000) in China.

The OnePlus Buds Pro is equipped with 11mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and three microphones for active noise canceling. The earbuds are IP55 rated and feature a 37 mAh battery for up to 7 hours of noise-canceling music playback.

The wireless earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) algorithms to minimise ambient noise by up to 40 decibels. The Buds Pro has three ANC modes: Faint, Smart, and Extreme. For gamers, there is also a low latency setting with only 94 milliseconds of delay.

The charging case with wired USB-C charging and Qi wireless charging has a 520 mAh battery. The total operating time without noise cancellation is around 38 hours.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro received support for the high-quality LHDC codec with the Android 12 update, this codec is also supported by the Buds Pro.

OnePlus on January 11 launched their 2022 flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro in China. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is currently the most powerful processor in the Android world. The 10 Pro has up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, a large 5,000 mAh battery, support for 80W wired fast charging, and 50W wireless fast charging.