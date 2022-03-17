OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 renders surface online ahead of launch

OnePlus is soon expected to host a new event, where it is expected to launch a new set of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones, alongside the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone. Now, ahead of the launch, the renders of the wireless earbuds have surfaced online. It will likely be a sequel to the original Bullets Wireless Z that was launched back in 2020. Since then, OnePlus hasn't launched any affordable neckband-style wireless earbuds and has mostly focused on launching true wireless earbuds.

In the coming days, the company is said to finally launch the upgraded version of its affordable wireless earbuds. The leaked renders suggest that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will be offered in two colours, including Black and Blue. They show that the earphones have a triple button setup on one of the modules. It appears to have a volume rocker and a multi-functional button for controlling the music.

OnePlus has also added its branding on another module. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 could arrive with the same in-ear angular silicone tips seen on the original version. The renders also show the buds will come with the magnetic feature to help users easily play/pause music. The renders were shared by Pricebaba in collaboration with Ishan Agarwal.

While OnePlus hasn't yet confirmed the existence of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, the earphones were recently reportedly spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site. The listing suggests that the earbuds will have support for Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

It is currently unknown whether the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or not. This is something that Realme is offering with Buds Wireless 2 for Rs 2,249. This pair of earphones also has support for Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z offers support for only SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. It lacked support for the aptX codec. It is unclear whether the brand will offer this with the new version.

To recall, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds were launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1,999. The upgraded version is expected to be priced in a similar range and offer better specifications. It will likely offer the quick switch and quick charge support that you got on the previous version.