OnePlus Nord 2 5G now receiving latest OxygenOS update, brings fix for call recording issue

OnePlus Nord 2 5G has started receiving a new OxygenOS update. The last update for the smartphone arrived less than two weeks ago. It seems that the company does want to leave any lag in the device even though it is eligible to get only two major Android upgrades.

Multiple device owners took to the forums that the A.15 update killed the call recording functionality on the Google Phone app in India. Considering the feature has always been available, the purported removal looked rather peculiar.

The company has managed to identify and fix the issue with the A.16 update, as the update change log mentions, so users should now be able to record calls as they did on older updates.

The change log of the update meant for Indian users, which has been shared by some users on the OnePlus Community forums, shows that the update "fixes the loss of Google call recording." Other changes are the same as the last update.

The software update does not bring any changes to the Android security patch as it remains the December 2021 version.

As a customary practice, the update is being rolled out in batches, meaning it will initially only be rolled out to select users following which a wider rollout will be kick started after OnePlus confirms that all is good with it.

Meanwhile, you can also track the update manually via the Software update section under the Settings app.

The OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in July 2021 as a successor to the original Nord. Featuring the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the device is positioned as an affordable flagship that features excellent performance and a balanced spec sheet, and we really liked it for what it set out to do.

It is important to note here that, some users have now taken to the OnePlus Community forums to report that after updating the OnePlus Nord 2 5G to the latest software version, users are no longer able to turn off the flashlight through the power button.

OnePlus smartphones normally turn off the inbuilt flashlight when the user double clicks the power button on the side.