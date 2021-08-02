OnePlus Nord 2 battery explodes inside a sling bag, company investigating the issue

Phones exploding because of their batteries is rare but not unheard of. This time around, it is a OnePlus Nord 2 that went kaboom. A woman who bought the new Nord 2 just a few days ago has claimed that her phone exploded inside her sling bag while she was riding a bike. OnePlus has acknowledged the issue and is trying to ascertain why the phone's battery exploded.

The allegation comes in the form of a tweet (now deleted) by Ankur Sharma from Bengaluru. As per Ankur, his wife's 5-day-old OnePlus Nord 2 exploded out of nowhere while she was out for a bike ride. The explosion quickly resulted in smoke coming out of the OnePlus Nord 2, which was kept in her sling bag at the time.

Smartphones exploding isn't a new issue at all, and many would remember the Samsung fiasco where different Galaxy Note 7 users saw multiple explosion events involving the smartphone. However, the new case reported by the Nord 2 user could be a one-off case, and the company is already investigating the issue.

Images of the exploded OnePlus Nord 2, as spotted by LetsGoDigital, show a completely burnt unit. The phone's display, frame as well as the back panel can be seen as damaged beyond repair. Several layers of the burnt smartphone can be seen in the images.

The images make it clear that the device has exploded from the inside. In his tweet, Ankur claimed that his wife met with an accident because of the explosion and is now in trauma.

This is the first incident of its kind involving the OnePlus Nord 2. OnePlus has acknowledged the tweet by Ankur and has started an investigation into the matter. In a public tweet through the OnePlus Support account on Twitter, the company wrote, "We are gutted to hear about your experience. We are deeply concerned and want to make it up to you. We request you to connect to us over a direct message so that we can make amends and turn this around for you."

Following the removal of Ankur's tweet, we can assume that the two parties have reached a mutual agreement on the matter. The exact terms of the agreement, however, are yet unclear.

It is only after the investigation by OnePlus that we might come to know the real cause of the explosion. Until then, this appears to be an isolated incident in all probability.

This is not the first time we have heard of phone batteries exploding or catching fire. Previously, we have heard of a number of such cases, including some involving iPhones. The most famous of these incidents is, of course, the case of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, a phone that was termed a fire-hazard almost everywhere and was later recalled by Samsung.

The OnePlus Nord 2 went on sale in India on July 29, at a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. A step-up option with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage has been priced at Rs 34,999. We recently had a chance to review the device, and you can check out our thoughts on the OnePlus Nord 2 here.