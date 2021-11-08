OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition likely to launch soon: What to expect

OnePlus is gearing up to launch an all-new avatar of the Nord 2 if leaks are to be believed. Most likely, the company is expected to announce the Pac-Man Edition of the Nord 2 smartphone, as a prominent tipster teased almost a month back. The company has started teasing the new launch on its social media handles.

The official Instagram handle of OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus India Twitter handle confirmed the upcoming launch in its latest posts with an image of the Pac-Man game with "coming soon" highlighted.

OnePlus is famous for launching limited edition devices, starting with the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition in 2018, followed by the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in the same year. In 2019, the company launched the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition. Last year, the company announced the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, though it was available only in China and never made it to other markets.

Looking at the company's versatility, we can expect the upcoming Pac-Man Edition to come with some unique identity in terms of design or software tweaks.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition: What to expect

A tipster on Twitter named Paras Guglani recently claimed that the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor instead of the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC that powers Nord 2 in India.

Considering the switch in processor, we can expect some price differences for the Pac-Man Edition when compared to the regular model.

For the pricing, the OnePlus Nord 2 retails at a starting price of Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model comes at Rs 29,999. The top-of-the-line 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model comes at Rs 34,999.

Popular tipster Max Jambor tweeted out an image showing the Pac-Man Edition branding of the Nord 2 almost a month back.

Apart from the chipset, we do not expect other specs to change on the OnePlus Nord Pac-Man Edition. The smartphone should sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED 90Hz display with 1080x2400 pixels and 410 PPI pixel density. In addition, it is likely to pack a 4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast-charging support.

For cameras, the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition should come with the same set of cameras as the Nord 2. There should be a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel mono lens. For selfies, the smartphone should feature a 32-megapixel front shooter. Much like the Nord 2, the Pac-Man Edition should also support 5G.