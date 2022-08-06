OnePlus Nord 2T can be bought for less than Rs 25,000 on Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, here is how

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has gone live for all members. The sale would last until August 10. The newly launched OnePlus Nord 2T is available with huge discounts on Amazon. With bank offers and exchange offers, the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is the company's mid-range offering, can be purchased below Rs 25,000 in India. Apart from OnePlus, Amazon is also offering scores of deals and discounts on other popular brands like Apple, iQOO and other phones.

Here is how the deal works

The OnePlus Nord 2T 8GB and 128GB is listed at Rs 28,998 on Amazon. However, if you have an SBI card, you can get a discount of Rs 2000. So this brings the price down to Rs 26,998. To further bring the price down, Amazon is offering extra Rs 3000 off on Android devices, if you exchange your old Android phone. So for instance, I have an old Samsung device called the A50s, when I checked the value of my phone, it showed Rs 6500. The amount is inclusive of th additional Rs 3000 discount. So If sell my old phone, I could get the OnePlus Nord 2T for as low as Rs 20,999. But to avail the discounts, here are two things that you need, one is an SBI credit card and the other is an old Android phone

OnePlus Nord 2T: Specifications

As for the specifications, the new OnePlus Nord phone features a 6.43-inch display that supports Full HD+ resolution. The device has an AMOLED panel that refreshes at 90Hz, instead of 120Hz. It even has HDR 10+ certification, so users will be able to enjoy high-quality content on this mid-range smartphone.

Under the hood is a new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. It is backed by up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. This one doesn't have a 5,000mAh battery and you instead get a 4,500mAh battery. The good thing is that the device has support for 80W charging support. Currently, OnePlus is offering 80W fast charger support with only 10R smartphone. The same handset is selling in India for Rs 38,999. The company is claiming that the bundled charger will give a 100 percent charge in about 30 minutes.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord 2T features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) support for capturing stabilized videos.

