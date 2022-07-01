OnePlus Nord 2T launched: Price in India, specifications, top features and everything else

OnePlus Nord 2T goes official in India. The smartphone has been available in the global market for a long time and the same model has been unveiled in the Indian market. In India, the Nord 2T starts at a price of Rs 28,999 plus there are some bank offers that bring down the price.

The Nord 2T succeeds the Nord 2, which launched in India last year in July. Comparatively, the new Nord phone brings subtle upgrades, especially in terms of camera, processor, charging, and design. We spent a week with the OnePlus Nord 2T and here's the detailed review you can check in case you are looking to buy the smartphone once it officially releases on July 5. Let's also take a quick look at everything that the new OnePlus phone offers.

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications

Display: The OnePlus Nord 2T comes packed with a 6.43-inch display that has Full HD+ resolution, and an AMOLED panel that refreshes at 90Hz.

Rear camera: The Nord 2T gets the OnePlus 10R camera system. It includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

Front camera: The phone consists of a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Software: The phone runs on OxygenOS 12.1 with Android 12 operating system out of the box.

Processor: It is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Variants: The phone comes in two variants 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

OnePlus Nord 2T top features

-OnePlus Nord 2T brings 10 Pro's 89W SuperVOOC fast charging system in the box and it takes just around 30 minutes to fully charge.

-The OnePlus Nord 2T, despite packing glass on front and back, feels quite light and is a well balanced phone. It's very comfortable to use the Nord 2T all through the day.

-OnePlus has improved the low-light camera performance in this one, especially when compared to the Nord 2. The night mode surely improves the overall photo clicked in limited light.

-The OnePlus Nord 2T brings the alert slider back, which was missing in some of the recently launched OnePlus devices.

-The OnePlus Nord 2T comes in two colours gray shadow and jade fog. The grey version is more like the sandstone finished model and looks quite premium for its price tag. The jade fog offers a typical glossy finish experience.

OnePlus Nord 2T price in India

The OnePlus Nord 2T price in India starts at a price of Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model of the phone comes with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at a price of Rs 33,999. As a part of the launch offer, the company has partnered with ICICI bank to offer Rs 1500 instant discount, which makes the deal even more interesting.

OnePlus Nord 2T sale date

Both models of the OnePlus Nord 2T will go on sale starting July 5 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus experience stores, and other major offline partner stores.

